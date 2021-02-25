Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media newsletter. You can subscribe by clicking on this handy little button:

Let’s jump right into it…

From the article:

“Companies like Buzzfeed and Vice and others raised hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s wonderful to have that in a way – you can do huge, ambitious things. But if there is a virtue to having far less money – we raised just over $50m over eight years – it’s that you have to focus and figure out how the business works in relatively short order, or you run out of money.”

You really have to appreciate how Business Insider zigged where all of its digitally native cohort zagged. It leaned hard into both original journalism and paid subscriptions.

Business Insider was born in an era when the running assumption was that a news website could scale its traffic to the point where an advertising model is profitable. Indeed, it wasn’t that long ago that BI writers like Joe Weisenthal were posting upwards of 10 articles per day, almost all of which aggregated content published elsewhere. BI was also an early pioneer in pageview gimmicks like image slideshows.

But while its contemporaries (Gawker, Vice, BuzzFeed, HuffPo) continued down the path of a purely ad-based model, BI expanded into paid subscriptions. What led it down that path? Two things.

The first was some early success it saw with longform investigatory articles written by Nicholas Carlson. He first profiled CEO Tim Armstrong’s struggles at AOL and then wrote a follow-up article that gave the same treatment to Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer. These articles were 10,000+ words long and led to a deeper level of audience engagement than BI had ever experienced before.

The second was its merger with Axel Springer, a company that had always treated the “information wants to be free” axiom with a degree of skepticism. Without that kind of pressure from its parent company, I don’t know if BI’s executives would have had the courage to make the kind of investments that a subscription model requires.

I still remember the first few times I hit the Business Insider paywall and how jarring it was for this bloggy website to block my access to its content. I even made a few jokes about it on Twitter.

But here’s the thing: after you hit a paywall enough times, you start to consider whether what lies behind it is worth paying for, and eventually I decided I wanted to access the content badly enough to pay for it. I’ve been a happy subscriber ever since.

For more on how Business Insider built its paywall, check out this interview I did with the guy in charge of it.

This TV podcast generates $4,000 a month on Patreon

The podcast Trust Nobody created the perfect feedback loop by allowing paid subscribers to send in voicemails to the hosts. The hosts then selected the best voice messages and played them on the show, which then would lead to a surge of new subscribers who also wanted to submit their voicemails.

To access this case study and others like it, you need to become a paying subscriber to this newsletter. By doing so, you’ll not only receive these case studies in your inbox, but you’ll also be supporting the production of the free newsletter and podcast. You get awesome content that’ll help you in your career and you’ll be supporting an independent creator. Click on the below link to get 10% off for the first year.

Get 10% off for 1 year

Not ready to commit to a paid subscription yet? Then check out this PDF ebook that compiles 10 of my case study interviews in a single place.

The Verge: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek explains how the company plans to help artists make money

Daniel Ek expands a little here on Spotify's ambitions for the creator economy. Bottom line: a huge focus over the next few years is to make musicians and podcast creators more money.

Demand for freelance podcast producers is on the rise. Sure, anybody can learn to make a podcast, but it's a laborious process, and there are enough moving parts that sometimes it's just easier to pay someone else to do it.

Creator spotlight: How comedian Zarna Garg built her popular TikTok account

From the interview:

Two high profile showrunners of major network TV shows have found me on TikTok ... One of the most elite casting agencies in Hollywood has reached out to me for possible acting jobs based on my Tiktok material. I would not underestimate the power of this platform.

Want to interact with me directly?

I have a private Facebook group that I only promote in this newsletter. It now has close to 500 members, and every day we geek out about media industry news. You can join here. [Facebook]

From the article:

“It’s not an easy business for publishers to optimize towards,” said Nilla Ali, svp of commerce at BuzzFeed, who came from a background in fashion retail before moving into the digital media space. “You have to think like a retailer and not every media company can wake up and start doing that.”

Affiliate revenue was low hanging fruit for publishers that were early to the game, but now that the space is getting crowded, publishers need to get much more strategic about their ecommerce arms.

BuzzFeed has certainly been a leader on this front, creating an entire online store where manufacturers can sell products directly and even partnering with companies to create Buzzfeed-branded items that can be sold online and in physical retail stores.

For the last several years, conservatives have exploited the economic collapse of local new by launching highly partisan local news sites. Liberal activists are now putting serious thought into how to counteract that influence.

From the article:

The inaugural series will focus on helping people meet their financial goals, whether that’s tackling the way they think about money, starting a side hustle, budgeting, or navigating investing. The series will consist of a few free, 45-minute courses

It seems to me like online courses are the new bright shiny object that a lot of publishers are pursuing.

REMINDER: I wrote a piece awhile back about why I think theSkimm spread itself too thin.

From the article:

At less than six months old, Defector is financially self-sustaining and entirely owned by its staff.

Really looking forward to more and more Defector-like journalism cooperatives launching. This is one of the more exciting developments in media, perhaps even more exciting than the rise of solo creators on Substack.

By the time Terrell launched his paid newsletter, he already had a successful advertising business, but the subscriptions allowed him to diversify his revenue.

Do you like this newsletter?

Then you should subscribe here:

Simon Owens is a tech and media journalist living in Washington, DC. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. Email him at simonowens@gmail.com. For a full bio, go here.