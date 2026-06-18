Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

Twitch streamer IShowSpeed: “I may just look like I’m walking or meeting with people, but it all has an art to it. I might randomly race somebody out of nowhere in the middle of the street. Then I’ll try their national dish. The food is not even settled, then boom, I might race someone again. I’m truly doing activities the whole time, and my body has to be agile and fast. I burn so many calories. Per stream, I probably burn around 3,000 to 5,000 calories. So I’m eating like 7,000 calories a stream. It’s a whole performance.” [Wired]

Manga is quickly becoming one of the most popular genres in libraries. “Manga readers are the most reliable readers, because they want the next volume, and the only way to get the next one is to return the last one.” [Publishers Weekly]

This is a fascinating breakdown of the economics behind prediction markets and why a small number of users take home the lion’s share of the profits (spoiler: it’s not all due to insider trading). [Christophe]

A gaming YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers has seen a drastic decrease in his average views per video, but he says he doesn’t care. In his view, YouTube is getting better at surfacing videos to the people who are most likely to enjoy them. It also helps that he diversified his revenue streams so he’s less reliant on sponsorships. [Creator Spotlight]

The author Tim Ferriss published his book sales data, which shows a precipitous decline that appears to correlate with the rise of AI adoption. He posits that the self-help category of nonfiction is being hit hardest. “In 2026, millions believe that the best interface [for self help] is a free chatbot that has read my books—and thousands of others—that will give you a personalized protocol in 15 seconds, adjusted for your bodyweight, your schedule, your injuries, and your aversion to cottage cheese.” [Tim Ferris] Another interesting tidbit from that post: “Quite a few of my podcast video clips have gotten 50–100 million views, or 50k likes, or choose-your-vanity-metric, but guess how that’s translated to downloads of the full episodes, where the important nuance is? Precisely zero. You literally cannot see the impact on a graph.”

Aaron Tracy explained the economics of audio dramas and narrative podcasts.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

More quick hits

The speaker company Bose is launching its own music label. “The plan isn’t to go toe-to-toe with the ‘Big Three’ label conglomerates, but rather to help break underappreciated or new artists and — crucially — not have to pay for music rights when they feature in Bose commercials.” [Business Insider]

Hollywood likes to draw all the wrong lessons from surprise blockbuster successes. If I were a hungry producer looking for the next filmable IP, I wouldn’t be looking at Reddit — I’d be looking to places like Webtoons, Amazon’s self publishing ecosystem, and, yes, YouTube. [Hollywood Reporter]

Lots of publishers are launching their own FAST channels but I think it’s largely a waste of resources. The streaming market is incredibly saturated and there’s very little organic content discovery there. You’re probably better off licensing your content to established FAST channels and/or putting your longform video on YouTube, which has more TV reach than any other streaming app. [Axios]

Here’s an interesting look at how a historical fiction series became a bestseller despite very little promotion from social media book influencers. Hint: church book clubs played a role. [Romancing the Phone]

Want to support my work without becoming a subscriber?

I get it. We’re all succumbing to subscription fatigue, and not everyone is eager to take out their credit card and sign up for yet another monthly payment.

Luckily, there’s another way for you to financially support all the free content I publish in the newsletter and podcast.

I packaged 25 of my media entrepreneur case studies into an ebook spanning 182 pages and over 53,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.

This print magazine is thriving by treating itself like a collector’s item

When Mike Rogge purchased Mountain Gazette in early 2020, he wasn’t acquiring a thriving media business. For $5,000 and the cost of a couple beers, he bought a dormant outdoor magazine brand whose main assets consisted of a URL, a trademark, decades of archives, and boxes of old issues sitting in storage. But Rogge believed the magazine’s legacy — which included contributions from writers like Hunter S. Thompson and Edward Abbey — still carried meaning. At a time when many publishers were chasing algorithms and scale, he wanted to prove there was still a market for a beautifully designed print publication built around passionate readers rather than fleeting clicks.

Five years later, Mountain Gazette has grown into a profitable independent magazine with tens of thousands of subscribers who pay for two oversized print issues a year. In our interview, Rogge explained why he rejected the traditional ad-driven media model, how a subscriber-first approach allowed him to invest more into writers and photographers, and why he believes print’s resurgence is tied to a broader backlash against an increasingly digital world.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]