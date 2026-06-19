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Branded media needs to actually promote the brand

From Investment News

Journalists at Sherwood News, the media arm of Robinhood, were among those laid off as part of the brokerage giant’s 10% staff reduction announced earlier this week. “As part of an intentional organizational evolution, Sherwood is sharpening its focus on delivering content through its signature newsletters and breaking news content through the Robinhood App,” a spokesperson for Robinhood said in an exclusive statement to InvestmentNews.

According to WSJ, the plan is to eventually shut down the Sherwood website and publish all content in the newsletters and the Robinhood app.

This makes sense. By distributing content through the newsletters and app, it’ll be much easier to measure the ROI of that content as it relates to Robinhood’s core business.

Back when Sherwood launched, editor Josh Topolsky made a point of saying in interviews that the site would operate largely as a standalone business that aimed to be profitable in its own right. As Press Gazette reported in 2024, “The front page is largely free of references to parent company Robinhood. Although Sherwood is open about its affiliation with the trading platform, Topolsky said its goal was to be profitable in its own right, not to act as a funnel for the app.”

I remember this being a big red flag for me at the time. Why? Because even if Sherwood reached profitability, its revenue would always be a rounding error for Robinhood, which would make it expendable. While it’s great for a brand to establish a church-and-state separation between its product and media teams, I still think the main purpose of the media arm should be to lower the customer acquisition costs for the money-making product.

The same problem bedeviled the acclaimed Mel Magazine. Everyone involved went to great lengths to point out that it wasn’t a marketing vehicle for Dollar Shave Club, and you actually had to dig pretty deep into the website to even figure out that Dollar Shave Club funded the outlet. And then sure enough, the moment money got tight, Mel Magazine was put on the chopping block and eventually shuttered.

I think Hubspot has found the right balance between editorial and marketing. As its head of media Jonathan Hunt recently told me, its content is mostly divorced from the brand, but every media channel is optimized for ad breaks that promote Hubspot’s products. In fact, Hunt works closely with the product team to measure the ROI of its media content — hence why the company has only continued to acquire new media outlets.

In 1994, he launched This is True, one of the first email newsletters, and grew it into a thriving business.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

Quick hits

Wired interviewed the guy who will be satirizing Alex Jones once The Onion completes its takeover of Infowars. I watched the first video and the resemblance in their voices and speaking cadence is uncanny! The longterm goal for the site is for it to move on from simply parodying Jones to launching all sorts of comedy shows — basically transforming into a Comedy Central or Adult Swim. [Wired]

The Economist continues to be one of the most aggressive publishers at placing its video and podcast content behind a paywall. Most other outlets — even those with robust subscription models — make their podcasts and videos freely available. [Press Gazette]

Madonna partnered with Grindr to stream a live performance on the app. 877,000 users tuned in. [Bloomberg]

Kevin Roose is leaving the New York Times to launch a new podcast with independent journalist Casey Newton. The two are taping their last Hard Fork episode in August. Seems clear from this announcement that the show will operate as a separate business from Newton’s Platformer newsletter. [Kevin Roose]

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei detailed how he uses AI to write. He basically uploaded his entire archive of writing + Axios’s “smart brevity” framework to train the AI, and then enters a series of prompts to prevent it from simply flattering him. [Axios]

YouTube started demonetizing many “faceless” channels because of their propensity to publish AI slop, so some of those channels are either paying cheap actors to appear on screen or generating fake faces using AI. [Hollywood Reporter] You sort of have to feel sorry for the faceless creators who are actually producing good work. For instance, the video essayist Nerdwriter rarely shows his face. Hopefully YouTube has a way of differentiating these channels from the AI slop.

“[Netflix’s] most recent Engagement Report revealed total hours viewed in the second half of 2025 increased by just 2 percent while MoffettNathanson estimated that the global user base grew by 10 percent, ‘which translates to an 8 percent decline in daily engagement per subscriber.’” [Puck] (BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Another quote from that Puck piece: “To date, no video podcast has charted on Nielsen’s weekly top 10, which Netflix tends to dominate, and multiple company sources have told me that the podcast engagement numbers on the whole are low.”

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Penske Media is a good fit for the remaining Vox properties

From the Hollywood Reporter:

Vox Media, the digital publisher that rose in the 2010s with ambitions to build itself up as a modern version of old school magazine titans like Time Inc., has sold off its remaining assets in a deal that winds down an era. Publishing brands, including food authority Eater, tech destination The Verge, sports network SB Nation, travel brand Thrillist, lifestyle site Popsugar, animal story-focused The Dodo and drinking culture site Punch, were acquired by Penske Media, the companies said on Thursday.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise: not only had it been previously reported that Penske was considering acquiring the remaining Vox properties — he had also invested $100 million in the company in 2023.

As far as media owners go, these outlets could do worse than being owned by Jay Penske. Yes, like James Murdoch, he’s the nepo baby of a billionaire, but he’s not a fly-by-night media mogul. He’s owned media outlets for at least 20 years and has been a pretty decent steward for publishers like the Hollywood Reporter and Variety, both of which I link to regularly in this newsletter.

Like Vox, Penske’s also relied primarily on digital advertising to monetize his media properties. Yes, some of his outlets utilize some pretty aggressive ad tech — Deadline’s website is borderline unusable — but Penske also seems to have figured out a way to get digital ads to pay for high quality journalism.

If I were a Vox staffer, I’d rather see my employer purchased by Penske Media than one of the PE firms that have been sucking the life out of various newspaper chains.

This platform is powering over 180 local newsrooms

For more than a decade, Erin Millar has been trying to answer a question that has plagued the journalism industry: What should replace the local newspaper model after it collapses? Her first attempt came with The Discourse, a Canadian media company that experimented with new approaches to community-driven reporting before eventually evolving into a network of local news outlets. But along the way, Millar realized that the biggest opportunity wasn’t necessarily building another media chain — it was creating the infrastructure that could help hundreds of independent publishers thrive.

That insight led to the launch of Indiegraf, a software and services company that now supports 180 local communities across North America and beyond. In a recent interview, Millar explained why she believes the future of local news will be built around networks rather than traditional chains, how Indiegraf helps publishers generate revenue, and why consolidation may actually strengthen independent media.

Check out the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]