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Why legacy media has been so slow to embrace paid podcasts

From Variety:

ABC News is going after true-crime superfans with the launch of the “20/20 True Crime+” subscription tier on Apple Podcasts. The new podcast subscription, available as of Tuesday (July 28), provides ad-free access to all “20/20” content from new and archival episodes and narrative series, as well as early access to new releases and exclusive content.

What stuck out most to me about this news is that ABC’s new subscription offering is solely available on Apple Podcasts.

If you consume podcasts on Spotify, YouTube, or one of the half-dozen independent podcast apps, you’re out of luck. That means more than half the podcast listening market is immediately left out.

I’ve often wondered why legacy media outlets—despite having robust subscription models—have waded so slowly into paid podcasts. Indie podcasters are likely generating north of a billion dollars a year on platforms like Patreon, Substack, and SupportingCast. The appetite for paywalled podcast content clearly exists.

But this announcement from ABC News highlights why most legacy outlets keep their podcasts free: a unified subscription strategy is a massive headache.

One of the best things about podcasting is its decentralization. Because episodes are distributed via open RSS feeds, anyone can build an app that ingests those feeds. This prevents any single player from monopolizing the market the way YouTube controls longform video or Meta controls social media.

The downside? It makes launching a cohesive paid strategy exceptionally difficult.

Apple, Spotify, and YouTube each have native subscription products. Launching across all three simultaneously makes crafting a clear, single call-to-action (CTA) in your free episodes nearly impossible.

Services like Patreon and Substack generate custom RSS feeds for paid subscribers. While platform-agnostic, this forces listeners to manually input feeds into their app—a barrier many won’t cross.

Custom RSS feeds also don’t work with YouTube, which currently only accepts public RSS feeds.

While a few publishers like Slate and The New York Times have managed to navigate these hurdles, most find the task too daunting. Ultimately, it’s far easier to focus on driving audiences back to a website where the publisher fully controls the subscription funnel.

Hüseyin Kilic grew Interesting Engineering into a media behemoth with over 15.5 million social media followers.

Reddit has become a major local news source

Location-based subreddits are becoming increasingly important news sources in some areas. While nobody in them is doing any traditional reporting, there’s still a lot of crowd-sourced information gathering that actually has news value — whether it’s reports of crime, sightings of new business openings, school policy updates, or alerts to failing infrastructure.

Reddit has become a powerful enough local hangout that several traditional news organizations are entering the fray, either mining posts for story ideas or actively launching their own subreddits. The platform has even rolled out tools specifically geared toward publishers. [Local News Initiative]

There’s even more media news curation in my Substack Chat

This is a reminder that I’m extremely active in my Substack chat, which anyone can access. Not only am I curating media industry news there, but I’m also very responsive to user comments. Come chat with me and other media operators!

AI filmmaking gets its first major test in the theaters

Lots of filmmakers have released films — both short and feature-length — that were made almost entirely with AI, and most have received scathing reviews and mockery. But we may soon have our largest test yet as to whether a cohesive story can be told while completely relying on AI-rendered characters and backgrounds. A YouTuber who amassed over 1.4 million subscribers through his short AI films is debuting a feature-length work with a small theatrical release in October. I watched part of his most recent short film, and it does have more visual coherence than most AI-generated work I’ve seen.

In this Puck interview, he explains that he uses actual voice actors and that all the special effects, while AI-generated, are overseen by actual SFX artists. “We used four different musicians to score the whole film, and all the audio—from the music to the SFX to the voices—are real people,” he said. “The writing is me, and a good friend of mine who’s a co-writer. What’s left is the visuals.” [Puck] (I used a gift link so you can access the article for free.)

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Bloomberg built the world’s most powerful information moat Can public media survive in a post-Trump world? The power of localized niche media

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