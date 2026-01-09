Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Media Startup Semafor Raises $30 Million in New Funding Round

From the WSJ:

The media startup Semafor has raised $30 million in new financing that values the company at $330 million after its first profitable year. The roughly three-year-old startup, which counts KKR co-founder Henry Kravis, David Rubenstein of Carlyle Group and Penny Pritzker’s PSP Partners among its backers, aims to hire more journalists and expand its live-events business.

Whenever a media outlet raises money, I always ask myself one question: What could it do with this money that it couldn’t do through the revenue it already generates?

To be clear, Semafor has built a successful events business, which is impressive, but it’s now raised somewhere north of $50 million — the exact amount is unclear since some of the money raised was to pay back Sam Bankman Fried’s investment — and I just don’t know how it justifies its $330 million valuation.

As far as I can tell, the outlet is entirely dependent on both digital and event advertising, and as we saw in the 2010s, ad-supported media outlets rarely see the sort of scale that VCs look for. For every Axios or Business Insider that got out while the getting was good, you have dozens of Mics, Messengers, Mashables, Vices, and Buzzfeeds. And the media advertising models are even more broken now than they were back then.

How Google Got Its Groove Back and Edged Ahead of OpenAI

This is a fun narrative of Google’s early stumbles with AI — it actually developed some early chatbot tools that it refused to launch, providing an opening for ChatGPT — and how it leveraged its massive reach and money war chest to claw its way back to the forefront of AI innovation. [WSJ]

How to Live Like a Wolff

Michael Wolff, who is most famous for a book published during the first Trump Administration, has become a huge hit on Instagram with the help of his wife, a 45-year-old social media influencer. The two now run Substack newsletters that collectively have over 8,000 paid subscribers between them. [NYT]

Creators Say Spotify Pays Up to Twice as Much as YouTube for Video Podcasts

From Bloomberg:

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Spotify featured four podcasters who participate in its partner program. Two of the creators live outside the US, one in Germany, one in Australia. Both noted that Spotify’s offering pays more than YouTube, which is heavily reliant on brand budgets that tend to be smaller outside the US. “Spotify provides much more money than YouTube in Germany,” said Tim Gabel, host of his eponymous podcast. “It was a second Christmas and second birthday at the same time.”

It remains perplexing that Spotify is aggressively trying to cut into YouTube’s dominance when it comes to video podcasts while also licensing some of its podcasts to Netflix. Perhaps this is an enemies-of-my-enemies-are-my-friends situation?

One thing of note: this article claims that Spotify video payouts are larger than YouTube’s, but my guess is that it’s specifically talking about CPM rates. So even if YouTube is paying out less on a per view basis, it could still generate far more revenue than Spotify if a video goes super viral.

It’s kind of funny/ironic because Spotify is often criticized for paying a lower CPM than other music streaming services like Apple Music and Tidal even though it still pays out far more to artists and labels than either of those two platforms simply by nature of it having a larger user base. Now that it’s competing with a much larger platform — YouTube — it’s using the same misleading CPM metrics to argue it’s offering a better deal for creators.

The network puts out 10 different shows and is monetized through a mixture of local and national advertisers.

Bari Weiss’s early stumbles

From Puck:

TV news is actually really hard, and it requires mastery of myriad organizational and managerial skills that aren’t often learned on the fly. Bari may be ambitious, competitive, and capable of both working 18 hour days and successfully exiting a company for $150 million. But as I’ve often noted in these pages, she’s also not a seasoned executive.

Setting aside Bari Weiss's politics, she's just such a bad fit to run CBS News. Not only does she not have a reporting background, but she also has no experience leading a large bureaucratic organization — in fact, one of the things she's most famous for is leaving the New York Times in a huff because she was so broadly disliked there. On the one hand, I don't blame her for taking the $150 million payout, but on the other she was set up to fail before she even walked through the door, and I think it points to her intellectual blind spots that she didn't recognize that.

Fox Launches Creator Studios Venture to Develop Next-Generation Talent and Content

From Variety:

Fox is leaning into the creator economy, launching a digital division to court creators and develop next-generation content for multiple platforms. Fox Creator Studios will launch with an initial focus on food-centric personalities, with plans to expand to other verticals and niches. To whip up a batch of fresh ideas, the unit has cut development deals with such foodie stars as Rosanna Pansino, Jolly, Sorted Food, Little Remy Food and Food Theorists.

A lot of legacy media companies are dipping their toes into the Creator Economy, but I think Fox is ahead of the curve in terms of aggressively experimenting in this space, which is ironic given it's one of the few companies still thriving on linear TV.

Spotify lowers monetization threshold for video podcasts

From TechCrunch:

Spotify is lowering its eligibility criteria for podcasters to monetize their videos on the platform, dropping the minimum episode requirement to three, minimum consumption hours to 2,000, and engaged audience member threshold to 1,000 over the last 30 days. When the company introduced its partner program to monetize video content last year, creators needed to have published 12 episodes, hit 10,000 consumption hours over the prior 30 days, and had at least 2,000 people stream their content in the last 30 days to be part of the program.

I find it strange that Spotify gets criticized so much for not paying artists enough when it's more aggressive at sharing revenue with creators than every major tech platform other than YouTube. Why don't Instagram and TikTok receive more hate for hoarding most of their revenue?