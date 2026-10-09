Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Is Facebook now a zombie social network?

For years, Facebook has steadily reduced the organic reach of businesses and publishers, forcing them to pay for advertising if they want to reach the audiences they’ve spent years building. Now Meta is taking things a step further by imposing what amounts to a link tax: Businesses that want to post more than two external links per month to their Facebook pages will have to pay at least $49.99 a month. News publishers are supposedly exempt from the new policy, but given Meta’s history of broken promises, there’s little reason for them to feel secure. At this point, is there any reason for a media company to maintain a Facebook presence at all?

To discuss this, I sat down with Jason Krebs, a media industry veteran who’s held senior roles at Google, The New York Times, and Disney. We discussed why publishers continue investing resources into Facebook despite its dwindling organic reach, whether the platform still offers any meaningful value, and why media companies should be wary of building audiences they don’t directly control.

We also turned our attention to Paramount Skydance‘s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and the enormous challenges that lie ahead. David Ellison plans to combine Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single streaming service, but integrating millions of subscribers while managing $81 billion in debt could prove far more complicated than executives anticipate. We discussed whether the merger will deliver any meaningful benefits to consumers, why Ellison decided to keep Mark Thompson in charge of CNN, and whether the combined company has an opportunity to build a streaming platform that blends Hollywood productions with creator-generated content.

You can check out the discussion on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Are TikTok-style feeds actually working for media apps? Spotify is moving away from podcast production. A podcast you can only listen to by calling a phone number David Ellison pulled off the ultimate failson move: raising his own salary. My thoughts on Substack’s new sponsorship tools

Let’s jump into it…

Are TikTok-style feeds actually working for media apps?