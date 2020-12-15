Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media newsletter. You can subscribe by clicking on this handy little button:

Let’s jump right into it…

The strategic brilliance of Slate's pivot to podcasts

In 2005, an audio producer decided to fire up a microphone and record his reading of Slate articles. He didn't know it at the time, but the experiment would serve as the catalyst for one of the most brilliant strategic pivots in digital media. [Simon Owens]

On newspaper opinion sections and op-eds

What role should a newspaper opinion page play in an era when literally anyone can share their opinion online? A lot of newspapers aren't doing a very good job of answering this question. [The Media Nut]

YouTuber David Dobrik’s Latest Venture, ‘The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle,’ Sells 17,000 Units In One Hour

I think I'm going to write a longer piece about this at some point, but one interesting trend I've noticed is that YouTubers have become some of the most innovative entrepreneurs in the world, coming up with incredibly creative ways to generate revenue. [Tubefilter]

That article above on Slate’s pivot to podcasts?

I started working on that last Wednesday and didn’t put the final touches on it until today. No media company paid me to do that. No advertising funded it. The journalism and analysis I perform here is entirely funded by reader subscriptions. And I’m not asking you to subscribe out of the goodness of your heart; subscribing gets you access to in-depth case studies that will make you better at your job. Here are some recent examples:

Subscribe at the link below and get 10% off for your first year.

Get 10% off for 1 year

Prince Harry and Meghan Will Produce and Host Podcasts for Spotify

It's interesting to see how much emphasis Spotify is placing on celebrity-driven podcasts. It's a testament to the idea that the fastest way to grow an audience for a podcast is to attach someone famous to it. [Bloomberg]

Did Facebook's "pivot to video" cause publishers to face plant?

I was recently interviewed about how the media industry was impacted by Facebook's "pivot to video," which lured many of them into investing huge resources into a platform that generated no revenue. [KBIA]

BTW, I love being interviewed, so never hesitate to reach out if you need some analysis of media or content news.

Why an ESPN pivot to streaming would be difficult

Would people pay $40+ for an ESPN+ streaming subscription? Because that's the company would need to charge to make up for the money lost from cable subscribers.

The more likely scenario is that the sports TV rights bubble pops, making it much less expensive to purchase broadcast rights. [Medium]

I have a secret Facebook group

And I only promote it to readers of this newsletter. It now has hundreds of media executives and entrepreneurs, and we have daily discussions about industry news. It’s a fun little media water cooler to hang out in. You can join here. [link]

Even with a key advantage removed, Google’s AMP likely to stay in publishers’ mobile product plans

"Sources at three different publishers said that, on good months, Google Discover delivers up to 25% of the referral traffic they get from Google." [Digiday]

How Podcasts Are Becoming A Hollywood Gold Mine

"Podcasts have become the sexiest IP. If you have a successful show, it’s highly likely someone is eager to turn that into a TV or film project." [Deadline]

How This American Life revolutionised radio

Several weeks ago I wrote a piece arguing that Ira Glass is the godfather of modern podcasting. This article on This American Life's 25-year anniversary really underscores that thesis. [The Guardian]

If you appreciate what I do in this newsletter…

…can you take just a few moments to recommend it on social media? So much of my audience growth can be attributed to people saying nice things about me online.

Here, I’ll even provide you some language you can copy and paste:

I've really been enjoying @simonowens' media newsletter. If you work in the industry and aren’t subscribed, then you’re missing out.

https://simonowens.substack.com

Thank you in advance!