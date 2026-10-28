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Pablo Rivera's avatar
Pablo Rivera
10h

I reason a lot of this is the economy. Inflation and cost of living is too much in general sense. People can’t afford subscriptions and companies don’t have marketing budgets.

But also, how big can a media business be? The expectation of constant growth seems like a trap.

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The Newsroom of Tomorrow's avatar
The Newsroom of Tomorrow
34m

On the hamster wheel point: in our data on 212,904 videos from 100 news brands, publishing more video went with higher total views, but barely with views per video (a rank correlation of just 0.04 on Facebook). And the most-viewed post brought in under 5% of quarterly views, so more output buys reach, not a breakthrough.

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