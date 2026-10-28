Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Sign up here

Let’s jump into it…

Quick hits

1: THOUGHT BUBBLE: I find myself wondering lately what percentage of solo creators are truly growing their businesses right now vs those trying to prevent any backsliding.

I’ve had a few podcast interviews recently with longtime creators who struck a really pessimistic tone about the state of their businesses — where they’re finding it harder and harder to reach audiences and seeing previously lucrative revenue streams almost completely dry up.

These could just be anecdotal, but I’ve definitely noticed a vibe shift where more and more creators are becoming vocal on social media about how they’ve hit a plateau in their careers and that they’re increasingly worried they’re now on some kind of permanent hamster wheel.

Assuming this vibe shift is real, what could be the causes? A few things come to mind:

Increased competition: There are more people today than at any other time in human history who are trying to become full-time creators, and at the same time I think we as a species have mostly maxed out our available media consumption. It used to be that media companies could grow their audiences year over year simply because internet use was still expanding — first on desktop computers and then on smartphones — but now every second of a person’s day is accounted for. Add in the fact that AI has made it increasingly inexpensive to produce content, and it’s not hard to see why creators are finding it harder than ever to capture and hold an audience’s attention.

Fewer website clicks: Traditionally, an owned and operated website provided the best way to monetize an audience, but you’d have to be living under a rock to not know that the internet is driving fewer and fewer clicks to websites.

First came Facebook deprioritizing outside links. Then came the rise of vertical video on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. And now we’re seeing way fewer Google clicks due to the growing AI chatbot adoption.

Many creators adapted by focusing more on vertical video, but that doesn’t change the dynamic where these platforms share very little revenue with creators, so even the ones who still generate plenty of attention are having a harder and harder time monetizing that attention.

Macroeconomic factors: Not to get too political, but I think it’s safe to say that Trump’s presidency has been terrible for the economy. First there were the tariffs, and now his disastrous Iran war has driven up energy prices — and by extension the price of almost everything. Add in the fact that his “big beautiful bill” drove up healthcare costs, and there are just a lot of people who now have less disposable income to spend on things like subscriptions, memberships, and other products sold by creators.

The midterm elections (?): This one I’m a little more iffy on, but I have to wonder if a high-stakes political election right around the corner is sucking away a lot of the attention that would otherwise go to non-politics creators.

Anyway, those are just my theories. I’d be interested in hearing from other media operators as to whether their businesses are growing or shrinking. If you vote in the below poll, your contribution is completely anonymous:

Also, feel free to sound off in the comments with your own thoughts as to whether this vibe shift is real.

2: On a slightly related note, I’m getting pitches for like 30 AI startups a day. I suspect most of these pitches are AI-generated, given how often they reference my previous work in awkward, stilted language that no human would naturally use.

I’m guessing this is also happening to every other creator and journalist who has their email address publicly available. If the problem keeps getting worse, I don’t know how it’ll be sustainable to adequately keep up on email. I’m sending most of these to spam.

3: Hot on the heels of Substack announcing dynamic ad insertion for podcasts, Beehiiv is launching similar functionality. [Beehiiv]

As I mentioned when Substack made its announcement, these tools are already available on plenty of other podcast publishing platforms. The key difference is that creators can now host paywalled podcasts, free ad-supported podcasts, newsletters, articles, and videos all on the same platform, whereas traditional podcast hosting platforms have largely focused on audio distribution.

One notable difference between Beehiiv’s offering and Substack’s — assuming I’m reading both announcements correctly — is that Beehiiv makes it relatively easy to opt into programmatic advertising right away. Substack, meanwhile, appears to be teasing the launch of programmatic advertising sometime in 2027.

It could be a coincidence that Substack and Beehiiv are rolling out these tools around the same time, but my guess is that Beehiiv is closely monitoring Substack’s product launches to determine which features it needs to build to remain competitive.

After I posted about this announcement on LinkedIn, Jake MccGwire, Beehiiv’s head of product, chimed in:

(I wish we were fast enough to build DAI & programmatic in the one week after SS announcement, but yeah just a coincidence!) RE your point about making programmatic available right away, you’re right - it’s available to use today. We’ve taken a similar approach to how we run the Ad network for emails, ie we are making it available to podcasts of all sizes - so there are no minimum download requirements if people want to monetize their podcast.

This social-first news outlet turned street interviews into a 600,000-subscriber YouTube channel

Roca News was founded on a simple premise: so much of news now is consumed on social platforms, with fewer and fewer internet users clicking through to article pages. After launching in 2020, it gained its initial success on Instagram, where it amassed hundreds of thousands of followers by distilling important news stories into swipeable images. It then launched a daily newsletter that’s since grown to over 200,000 subscribers.

Most recently, the company has invested heavily in its YouTube channel, sending its on-camera hosts to far-flung locations to interview everyday people about their unique experiences. Each video racks up hundreds of thousands of views, and the channel has grown to close to 600,000 subscribers in a little over a year.

In a recent interview, co-founders Max Towey and Max Frost recounted Roca’s origin story, walked through its initial Instagram strategy, and explained how they invented a unique documentary format for their YouTube channel.

Check out the interview over here.

REMINDER: I’m building the world’s largest library of media entrepreneur case studies

I’ve made it my goal to build the world’s largest database of media case studies. I seek out the most successful media entrepreneurs and interview them about how they built their businesses, step by step. With every case study you walk away with actionable insights that you can incorporate into your own content operations.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

So far, I’ve amassed a library of 146 case studies and plan to add to it each month.

Paid subscribers can access the entire index of case studies over here.

Want to read these case studies without subscribing?

I get it. We’re all succumbing to subscription fatigue, and not everyone is eager to take out their credit card and sign up for yet another monthly payment.

Luckily, I packaged these case studies into an ebook spanning 882 pages and over 300,000 words. I’m pretty confident there isn’t another book on the market that’s packed with this many insights for how to build a successful content business.

It’s available in both PDF and epub formats.

You can purchase the ebook over here.