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PodSubs
Oct 3

The algorithmic switch is the end of an era nobody's quite mourning correctly — Apple's handcrafted regional editorial was the only discovery surface in podcasting that wasn't pure velocity math. The optimistic case is that it levels the playing field for small shows. The pessimistic case is that Apple just became a worse version of Spotify's algorithm instead of a better version of a record-store clerk. Losing the clerk was a choice, not a necessity.

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