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Apple’s podcast app tries to gain ground on YouTube and Spotify

Podnews reports that the Apple Podcast app’s recommendation feed is now guided by an algorithm instead of being handcrafted by regional Apple employees:

The new algorithmic approach removes what Apple Podcasts was uniquely good at: locally knowledgeable teams highlighting serendipitous shows that were locally and culturally relevant. It was a unique editorial part of Apple Podcasts that benefited both listeners and content creators. One producer tells us that “with this shift, Apple becomes just another platform that serves each user’s echo chamber of taste.” Another producer suggested that the algorithmic suggestions are fine, but the older country-specific content was valuable. “Why not show both?”

This really just puts Apple in more alignment with Spotify and YouTube, both of which lean more heavily on algorithmic discovery.

And while it was always cool that the Apple Podcasts team could pluck an up-and-coming show out of obscurity and suddenly expose it to a mass audience, it was also a poorly kept secret within the industry that your chances of being featured went up considerably if you had a direct contact on that team. The whole system felt a little insidery, with veteran podcast producers enjoying an advantage simply because they knew the right people.

An algorithmic feed has the potential to level that playing field by surfacing more small and independent podcasts. It could also improve retention for the Apple Podcasts app by helping the average listener discover more shows that keep them coming back. Given that Apple operates the largest major podcast app still built primarily around the traditional RSS ecosystem, I can’t help but cheer on changes that make it more competitive with Spotify and YouTube.

Quick hits

“What a wild footnote in Hollywood history that a $160 million art film starring a latex-hidden Tom Cruise, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, whose most recent movie was the Netflix bomb Bardo, will end up being the last Warner Bros. release.” [Puck] (I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

The Washington Sun — the D.C.-based news outlet formerly known as NOTUS — is launching a temporary monthly print magazine that will republish longform journalism from its newsroom. I think it’s a smart strategy. Print can be a powerful way to reinforce a publication’s brand and give its best work a longer shelf life. More newspapers considering an end to daily print should experiment with a similar model: keep the bulk of their reporting online, while packaging their best longform features into a less frequent print publication. [Washington Sun]

Recently, YouTube rolled out a slew of product updates aimed at helping YouTubers drive more engagement for their videos. One of those updates was the ability to a/b test a video — which means you can upload multiple versions of the same video and then it’ll measure which version performed best and show it to a wider audience. While on the surface this sounds like a cool feature, YouTuber Marques Brownlee published a thoughtful video explaining why this would break the very fabric of YouTube and how it works. For instance, let’s say a person in the comments section responds to a segment that doesn’t end up in the final video. Or what if you text a link to a friend, not realizing that they’re going to be watching a completely different version from the one you watched? At the end of the day, Brownlee believes you should have a vision for your video and actually stick to that vision, even if it doesn’t maximize engagement. At some point you can overoptimize yourself out of creativity. [Marques Brownlee]

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Has the Conde Nast magazine empire lost its influence?

Condé Nast was once synonymous with the excesses of the magazine industry’s golden age: chauffeured cars, lavish photo shoots, enormous expense accounts, and glossy titles that commanded both cultural influence and premium advertising dollars. That world is long gone, but Condé Nast itself has endured. With CEO Roger Lynch now leaving the company, it’s a good moment to ask what remains of that old empire. Has Condé Nast successfully reinvented itself around subscriptions, events, and premium advertising, or has it simply become a smaller, less culturally relevant version of what it once was?

To talk through that question, I brought back Jason Krebs, a media veteran who has held senior roles at The New York Times, Google, and Disney. Jason also spent time at Condé Nast, giving him a firsthand view of how the company operated during an earlier era. We discussed how the publisher survived the collapse of the print advertising model, why its decision to avoid the programmatic advertising race mattered, and whether the next generation of leaders can keep brands like Vogue, The New Yorker, and Vanity Fair relevant.

We also dug into another question facing legacy media companies: Should the traditional wall between editorial and business still be quite so high? As creators build lucrative businesses around sponsorships, merchandise, and other direct monetization, many traditional publishers and TV networks still leave their biggest digital audiences largely in the hands of platform revenue shares. Jason and I discussed why editorial and commercial teams should be talking to each other more often, how those collaborations can happen without compromising journalistic independence, and what the media industry can learn from creators who have become much better at monetizing the trust and attention they’ve built.

You can check out the discussion on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

With Dynamo, Nicholas Carlson is building a library of prestige content designed to appreciate in value over time.