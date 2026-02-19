Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Apple Just Officially Ushered in Podcasting’s Generational Shift

From Bloomberg:

Apple is rejiggering how video works on its service. Instead of RSS, it will now rely on a proprietary video-delivery mechanism called HLS (which you can read more about in Podnews). The new format is designed to improve the user experience for video consumption, for example, by allowing people to toggle back and forth between audio and video easily while locking their phone to listen — all while preserving the features that matter a lot to power users, like control of playback speed and robust transcription. (Amid the shift, RSS support for video will continue, though presumably it is HLS that will be encouraged moving forward.) Secondly, podcasters will now be able to manage their video and audio operation on Apple from their usual hosting provider with control over their ads. In regards to those ads, they’ll be able to swap them in and out, known as dynamic ads.

I just think Apple has done too little too late to stop its podcast app from bleeding market share. Both Spotify and YouTube benefit from strong user lock-in because billions of people already open those apps for music, video, and other non-podcast content. By contrast, Apple Podcasts only offers podcasts, and its reach is further limited by being largely confined to Apple devices.

For at least a decade, it’s been clear that Apple hasn’t prioritized podcasts and has largely taken its early lead in the space for granted. Now that podcasts have evolved into a major cultural force—spanning audio, shortform video, longform video, and even streaming—Apple appears poised to fall even further behind.

Irish Times journalism now fully funded by subscribers

From Press Gazette:

The Irish Times has a fairly hard paywall giving away access to a small number of articles for free before users are asked to pay. Some pieces of content are subscriber only. [Editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic] said: “We have the largest number of digital subscribers of any news publisher in Ireland, but we also have the highest revenue because we don’t discount heavily. We attach real value to the work we do.”

I'm noticing more and more successful news publishers doing away with metered paywalls and just placing most of their content behind a hard paywall. I think metered paywalls only work if you're producing an enormous volume of content that can keep readers coming back over and over again until the meter runs out. For the vast majority of publishers, they should just have the confidence that their journalism is worth paying for.

How State House News charges $4,000 for access to its journalism

For much of its 130-year existence, State House News operated as a standard newswire service. Its journalists covered the Massachusetts state government, and it then syndicated their content to regional and national newspapers.

But in the late 90s, owner Craig Sandler realized that internet distribution would allow him to sell direct digital subscriptions and vastly expand his customer base. Today, the service charges $4,000 a year to any company or organization whose business is directly influenced by the state’s government.

In a recent interview, Craig discussed how he built the direct subscription business, why he decided to sell a majority stake in the company, and whether State House News is shielded from the whims of large tech platforms and AI chatbots. [Simon Owens]

He Shut Down Time’s Moscow Bureau. Then He Built His Own Magazine

In 2011, as the golden era of glossy newsweeklies was fading, former Time correspondent Nathan Thornburgh made a bet that serious journalism didn’t have to look the way it always had. Alongside food writer Matt Goulding, he launched Roads & Kingdoms as a scrappy Tumblr experiment, using food as a gateway into geopolitics, history, and culture

Over the next decade, Roads & Kingdoms evolved from a bootstrapped digital publication into a creative hub for Anthony Bourdain—who invested in the company and used it as a base for ambitious editorial and branded projects. After Bourdain’s death in 2018, the outlet was forced to reinvent itself. Nathan and Matt shrank the operation and rebuilt it around high-end culinary travel experiences. Now, they’re relaunching the media arm with a membership-driven model and an annual print magazine

In a recent interview, Nathan reflected on the collapse of legacy media, the perils and possibilities of brand-funded journalism, and why he believes independent, reader-supported publishing offers a more durable path forward.

