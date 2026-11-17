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The media company that makes money by giving away its content to other publishers

Most media startups spend their early years trying to build an audience they can eventually monetize. But what if you skipped that step entirely and instead focused on distributing your content through publications that already have established audiences? That’s the strategy behind KeyCrew Media, a network of real estate publications that produces hundreds of articles each month and syndicates them to more than a thousand downstream publishing partners. Rather than relying on website traffic or traditional advertising, the company generates most of its revenue by selling sponsored content to real estate companies that want their expertise featured across multiple publications. It’s a business model designed for an internet where audiences increasingly consume content without ever visiting the original publisher’s website.

In a recent interview, CEO Steve Marcinuk explained how his team combines original interviews with AI to produce hundreds of articles per month, why local publishers are willing to distribute both KeyCrew’s editorial and sponsored content, and how the rise of AI-powered search is creating new opportunities for companies that can guarantee widespread media coverage.

You can watch the interview on YouTube or subscribe to The Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]

Don’t feel like listening or watching? You can also read an article version of this interview over here.

Behind the paywall

Here’s what I have on deck for paid subscribers:

Apple is finally innovating again in the podcast space. Why Robert Pattinson is a good choice for James Bond Every TV streamer should be investing in scripted vertical series. Independent media outlets are the new power brokers heading into the 2028 Democratic primaries. James Murdoch is running a leftwing version of his father’s playbook.

Let’s jump into it…

Apple is finally innovating again in the podcast space