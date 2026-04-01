Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

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Let’s jump into it…

Quick programming note

Sorry that the newsletters are a little truncated this week. My parents are visiting and I’m trying to work only half days while they’re here. I hope to return to a normal work schedule by Friday.

The newsletter that became a social network

During the pandemic, a Meta employee launched a culture-focused recommendation newsletter on Substack and it quickly developed a cult following, especially among young New Yorkers. Eventually, the newsletter migrated off Substack and launched a full-blown social network that feels like a cross between Reddit and Tumblr. According to Creator Spotlight, the app has "over 400,000 users, and the site adds 6 new recommendations per minute." As recently as 2024, the newsletter had 2,000 paid subscribers, and the plan is to build more paid features into the app itself. [Creator Spotlight]

The Rise of a Spanish-Language News Influencer

This is a great profile of a Houston-based news influencer who has amassed more than 22 million followers on social media, publishing almost exclusively in Spanish. While most English-speaking Americans have never heard of him, a recent Pew Research poll found that he ranks among the five most-cited news influencers in the U.S.—largely due to the country’s sizable Latino population. [New Yorker]

Do not use Gumroad to sell your content

I uploaded an ebook there and then announced it to my entire audience last week. Turns out that every single person who tried to purchase it received a vague error message. At no point did Gumroad ever alert me that the checkout process was broken and that I needed to fix something.

So this morning I uploaded a new version of the ebook and published it. I’m still getting an error message. Again, Gumroad did nothing to alert me there’s a problem. If someone hadn’t told me about the error message, I would have just assumed that nobody wanted to buy the ebook.

Anyway, I’ve now uploaded the ebook to a platform called Payhip, and this time I tested out the checkout process to confirm you can actually buy it. You can find the ebook over here.

Red Seat Ventures builds premium membership for the ultra-wealthy

From Axios:

Red Seat Ventures, the talent company acquired by Fox Corp. in 2025, is building a premium membership program for ultra-wealthy individuals that’s focused on hospitality, CEO Chris Balfe confirmed to Axios … Live events are getting more premium and more special,” Balfe told Axios in an interview at the Paley Center for Media last week. “We think we have a really innovative way to put a premium spin on getting access to the world’s best events at the world’s best venues,” he added, referencing the access Fox Corp. has to premium events like the World Cup and NASCAR.

This seems like an odd move for a podcast network that specializes in faux-populist programming from hosts like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. Red Seat Ventures currently doesn't offer much content that appeals to high net worth individuals, which means it would need to build a customer base from scratch. It would make more sense to develop products and services that appeal to the network's already-existing audiences.

How a professional voice actor built a hit indie game studio

Robbie Daymond is best known as a prolific voice actor, the kind of performer whose work spans anime, video games, and animation without ever putting his face front and center. After slowly breaking into the industry in the late 2000s and early 2010s, he built a rare, multi-disciplinary voiceover career—one that includes everything from audiobooks to major gaming franchises. He also spends up to 30 weekends a year attending fan conventions where he engages directly with audiences in what has quietly become one of the most lucrative and meaningful parts of his business.

That creator-first ethos has increasingly shaped his ambitions beyond acting. In recent years, Daymond co-founded Sassy Chap Games, an independent studio that turned a quirky concept into one of the fastest-selling dating sims ever, fueled largely by viral user-generated content rather than traditional marketing. The project offers a window into how modern creative careers are evolving by blending IP ownership with direct-to-consumer distribution models.

In a recent interview, Robbie explained how fan conventions have quietly become a major revenue engine for creators, why you don’t always need a huge social media presence to build a large audience, and how revenue-sharing models can unlock top-tier creative talent.

You can watch the interview on YouTube:

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]