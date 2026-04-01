Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

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Wyatt Barnett's avatar
Wyatt Barnett
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The first bullet is about perfectly imperfect. I’ve been one of the old people hanging around since they launched. Truly amazing platform, really interesting window into the world of the 20-somethings. Makes you realize the kids are probably alright. Definitely worth a look.

Oh and the interviews are pretty cool too.

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