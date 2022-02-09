Image via Pixabay

An easy way for Netflix to boost its growth

2022 has been a bad year for many tech stocks, with Facebook alone losing $250 billion in value after it posted disappointing growth forecasts in its latest earnings report. Many of its woes stem from Apple’s new privacy restrictions, which made it more difficult for brands to target ads on iOS.

But it’s not just advertising-based companies that have taken a hit. Netflix’s stock also tumbled when it reported its subscriber growth had significantly slowed from its pandemic highs. “The company … forecast an increase of 2.5 million subscribers in the current quarter, compared with four million a year earlier,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

This slowdown didn’t occur because of a lack of programming hits. After all, Netflix has produced a string of blockbusters in recent months, including Squid Game, perhaps the most successful TV show debut of all time. Instead, Netflix’s growing pains are mainly being attributed to two factors. For one, the streaming market has just gotten much more crowded, with other media juggernauts not only competing for subscribers but also driving up the price of content.

But, perhaps more important, Netflix has also simply saturated most of the major markets in which it operates. As a result, it’s focused on growing its footprint in developing nations like India, but even if it makes major gains in those regions, it still can only charge a fraction of what it does for a U.S. subscription. It takes almost six Indian subscriptions to generate the same amount of revenue as an American one.

So how can Netflix continue to find growth in both revenue and profit? Some analysts have suggested strategies like expanding merchandise sales and raising prices – the latter of which it’s done several times. The company is also investing heavily in building out a video game bundle. But I think there’s much more obvious low hanging fruit that would allow Netflix to capitalize on its already-existing assets without having to make any additional investments: advertising.

No, I’m not talking about adding commercials to Netflix’s platform. Its executives have been long adamant that advertising would never appear on Netflix, and for good reason. Part of what makes a Netflix subscription so enticing is the company’s singular devotion to creating a good user experience, and ads would ruin that experience.

Most people don’t realize this, but while Netflix was building the most successful video streaming subscription service of all time, it was also building one of the world’s largest distribution channels of free content. It currently generates billions of impressions each month on this free content but, as far as I can tell, it doesn’t do anything to monetize those impressions directly.

Let’s take a look at some of those distribution channels:

Video

It probably wouldn’t surprise you to learn that Netflix has a presence on every major social media platform. What you may be less aware of is that the company has built up nearly two dozen content verticals on those platforms, and that those verticals collectively reach tens of millions of users.

For the purposes of this piece, I’ll just focus on the Netflix-owned channels on Facebook and YouTube, since those platforms allow for the insertion of programmatic preroll and midroll ads. Here’s a list of those channels and their respective subscriber counts:

Netflix’s main YouTube and Facebook accounts, 107 million subscribers; Netflix Futures, 3.2 million subscribers; Still Watching Netflix, 2.35 million subscribers; Netflix Film Club, 1.4 million subscribers; Netflix Is A Joke, 4.78 million subscribers; Netflix Family, 1.2 million subscribers; Netflix Jr, 10 million subscribers; Netflix Geeked, 2.2 million subscribers; Netflix Korea, 1 million subscribers; Netflix España, 1.45 million subscribers; Netflix France, 1 million subscribers; Netflix Portugal, 161,000 subscribers; Netflix India, 16 million subscribers; AfricaOnNetflix, 244,000 subscribers; Strong Black Lead, 1 million subscribers.

That’s a total of 153 million subscribers just across Facebook and YouTube. There are tens of millions more subscribers on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. All these accounts primarily distribute Netflix film and TV clips and collectively generate billions of views per month, and yet, as far as I can tell, they’re only used as a marketing vehicle to drive paid Netflix subscriptions.

Let’s say Netflix were to flip on programmatic ads on these channels tomorrow. It would instantly start generating tens of millions of dollars in additional revenue, all without Netflix needing to spend a single dime in new investments.

Podcasts

Netflix started dabbling in podcasts a few years ago when it commissioned companion podcasts to go along with several of its hit shows. But after seeing some initial success with this model, it launched several themed podcasts around topics like documentaries, film, and gay culture. It also started producing scripted podcasts, including a post-apocalyptic YA series and a bedtime stories podcast for kids.

Netflix’s top brass has obviously been encouraged by the success of these podcasts, because last year it announced a major hire of an Apple veteran to head up its podcast division. It also formed a major partnership to have its shows distributed on Spotify. According to Chartable, Netflix is currently producing at least 22 ongoing shows.

As with its social media channels, the podcasts mostly serve as a vehicle to promote Netflix subscriber content and aren’t monetized directly.

Text

Earlier this year, Netflix launched Tudum, a text-based website that publishes articles about Netflix shows and the stars behind them. For instance, this week it published a longform interview with Julia Garner, the star behind one of its upcoming series, as well as an article breaking down the ending of one of its Korean horror shows.

While most of the content is Netflix-focused and promotional in nature, the company brought in several heavy hitters within the journalism world to edit the site. Hires include alums from Vanity Fair, Allure, Refinery29, The Wrap, and Entertainment Weekly. It seems clear that Netflix has set its ambitions on producing some stellar storytelling, even though Tudum is basically serving as an ad for a Netflix subscription.

An untapped revenue stream

It’s pretty incredible when you think about it; Netflix not only built the world’s most successful subscription product, but its free content has a larger audience than the vast majority of web publishers on the planet.

And yet its web content production resides entirely within the marketing department. It is, in my opinion, an underleveraged asset that could significantly boost Netflix’s bottom line.

The company could start with simply flipping on programmatic advertising. Even if you factor in modest CPMs, Netflix would immediately start generating monthly ad revenue in the eight digits, all with no additional work or investment from the company.

But that would only be the beginning, since Netflix could then build out an ad sales team to secure more lucrative direct advertising campaigns. It wouldn’t take long for the company to become an advertising juggernaut.

Given the level of opportunity there, I’m amazed that I haven’t seen anybody else float this idea. Lots of Wall Street analysts have suggested that Netflix should sell ads, but those suggestions all focused on a lower-priced subscription tier, similar to the ones sold by Hulu and Peacock. The idea I outlined above would allow Netflix to generate up to nine figures in advertising revenue, all without compromising its core subscription product. If there’s a downside, I don’t know what it is.

