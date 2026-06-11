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A good sign for creator-media hybrid deals?

From The Athletic:

ESPN and representatives for Pat McAfee are discussing an extension to his contract that would pay him more than $60 million per year, sources briefed on the talks told The Athletic. The deal is not yet completed, and if an agreement can be reached, it could be a sliding scale based on McAfee’s new responsibilities. McAfee, already omnipresent, could be on the air even more, with a bigger role in NFL coverage a possibility, according to the sources. The two sides are currently between $60 million to $65 million per year, according to the sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss the ongoing negotiations.

When ESPN signed its deal with McAfee in 2023, it represented a watershed moment in media. It was the first high-profile licensing arrangement in which a creator could bring their show to a major broadcast network while still maintaining 100% ownership of it. In fact, if you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still watch the show live every day on McAfee’s personal YouTube channel.

The fact that ESPN is not only renewing the deal but also doubling his pay — from roughly $30 million a year to $60 million — is a clear indication that the arrangement has paid off financially. It also sends a strong signal to other media companies that are considering similar hybrid deals with creators.

For instance, MSNOW recently licensed video from Crooked Media podcasts, and a whole slew of media companies have launched creator divisions that are hammering out their own bespoke deals. It’ll be fun to watch how these partnerships play out.

Communications Day founder Grahame Lynch explained why he doesn’t worry about social media traffic or the threat of AI.

That case study actually sits behind a paywall, but if you’re not ready to subscribe, I also included it in an ebook that you can download over here.

Quick hits

Supposedly, more and more consumers are turning to AI chatbots for book recommendations — typing in extremely detailed queries about the kinds of books they like. A GEO expert gave advice on how authors should craft their websites and retail pages so their books show up in these recommendations. [The Bottom Line]

One of YouTube’s earliest fitness influencers pivoted to shortform video in 2021 and has built out her own fashion brand, which she promotes to her 11 million subscribers. “In 2021 I was like, I want to start sharing the process behind the design. People see me as a fitness instructor, which I am, but there’s so much more I wanna share through my content.” [Embedded]

Capital Weather Gang is decamping from the Washington Post and going independent again. I profiled the outlet back in 2018. [WashPo] (BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

There’s a new startup that aims to help left-leaning creators with production and sponsorship sales. Its pitch is that progressive media needs to build up this sort of infrastructure if it wants to provide a counterbalance to rightwing media, which has a huge head start. [Puck] (BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

Mehdi Hasan’s Zeteo has 50,000 paid subscribers on Substack and is launching a UK edition that will be staffed by two full-time journalists. The company already has 15 full-time staffers. [Press Gazette]

One of the top food creators on Substack is using viral Instagram videos to drive signups to her newsletter. “On many of Chambers’ cooking videos, she includes a simple direction in the caption: ‘Comment [whatever she’s cooking] and I’ll send you the recipe!’ Within seconds, users get a direct message from Caroline’s account with a link to her Substack recipe.” [Business Insider]

Data from an anonymous metropolitan newspaper found that civics-focused articles featuring original reporting were the most effective at converting readers into paid subscribers. [Nieman Lab]

Apparently YouTube is funding its own late night comedy show? [Late Nighter] Here’s the weird thing though, outside of this one website I’ve never heard of, I can’t find any other reporting that YouTube is behind this. I feel like if the company were actually making such a big move then other outlets would be reporting on it. In fact, I did a little more digging, and it looks like this is merely a show that YouTube promoted at its upfronts.

Creator Spotlight interviewed a space creator who has over 8 million followers and now teams up with NASA for videos. [Creator Spotlight]

Fox is paying two TikTok influencers $50,000 each to create content around the World Cup in a glass cube that will be situated in Times Square. [The Desk]

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It doesn’t matter if you’re a YouTuber, podcaster, newsletter writer, or traditional news publisher — you’re going to find strategies here that you can incorporate into your own business.

You can purchase the ebook over here.

LinkedIn takes baby steps toward supporting its creators

Business Insider reports on a number of new initiatives LinkedIn is working on to make it easier for creators to generate revenue on the platform:

It plans to roll out a dealmaking marketplace to connect creators with brands for sponsored posts. It’s also working on a new system that lets users make one-time purchases to buy “experiences” from creators, like a paid advice session. LinkedIn aims to launch a subscription feature that lets creators charge for access to newsletters, podcasts, and paywalled communities. The company is also considering launching a creator fund to reward strong performers, according to the internal planning materials.

Ok, I have a few observations on this.

The first is that LinkedIn doesn’t currently let you export your “newsletter” subscribers’ email addresses, which means it fully owns the relationship with those subscribers. In fact, I could be wrong about this, but I don’t even think LinkedIn sends your full newsletter to said subscribers — instead, it sends a snippet with a “read more” link that brings readers back to LinkedIn. Even further, I’m guessing LinkedIn will use its own internal payment system for these subscriptions which means any subscription business you build there will be fully trapped within the platform’s wall garden.

Which doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t launch subscriptions on LinkedIn. It does have billions of users, and it’ll probably be easier to convert subscribers on LinkedIn than sending them to some outside website. But whatever subscription business you build there should be in addition to the one you’re building on a platform that gives you more audience ownership, whether that’s Substack, Beehiv, Ghost, etc.

As for the “creator fund” LinkedIn may launch? We’ve seen plenty of these before, and Hank Green published a pretty good critique of TikTok’s creator fund back in 2022. These funds are completely arbitrary in both their payout amounts and how they dole out the money. Creators who are already publishing content to LinkedIn should take the free cash, of course, but they shouldn’t try to build a business around it.

I also have the sneaking suspicion that whatever creator fund LinkedIn launches will prioritize video content, which means text-based creators will still be treated as free labor. Just a hunch!

How a coaching conference turned into a seven-figure media business

When Aaron Wilbur launched The Coaches Site in 2010, he simply wanted to solve a problem he kept seeing in hockey: the best coaches were constantly sharing ideas with each other, but that knowledge rarely made its way to coaches at lower levels of the sport. What started as a small coaching conference eventually turned into a subscription platform with more than 41,000 coaches across 54 countries and over $1.5 million in annual recurring revenue.

In my interview with Wilbur, we discussed how he turned conference videos into a subscription product, why evergreen content works so well for coaching education, and how he’s building a platform that allows coaches across all sports to share and monetize their expertise.

You can watch the interview on YouTube.

If you want to listen to an audio version, subscribe to the Business of Content wherever you get your podcasts: [Apple] [Spotify]