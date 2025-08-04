I’ve set a goal for this newsletter: to build out the world’s largest database of media case studies. I seek out the most successful media entrepreneurs and interview them about how they built their businesses. My goal with every case study is that you can walk away from it with actionable insights that you can incorporate into your own content operations.

So far, I’ve amassed an archive of 65 case studies and plan to add to it each month. Here they are:

Founder Ash Read explained how he built up search authority in a crowded content niche.

Ultra marathoner Dylan Bowman grew a highly diversified company on the back of his personal brand.

Don Van Natta Jr. and Jacob Feldman grew the newsletter to over 25,000 subscribers.

Simon Carless carved out a niche in the gaming industry by tracking the metrics around game releases.

Isaac Saul wanted to create an antidote to the hyper partisan media ecosystem that dominates the web.

Leslie Bailey explained how Indy Maven grew from a weekly newsletter into an events and coworking company.

Ricky Sutton co-founded the company to help publishers claw back advertising dollars from the Google/Facebook duopoly.

John Gannon built an audience with VC job postings and then monetized through a mix of online courses, productized services, and sponsorships.

The Company Dime mostly eschewed sponsorship revenue and focused instead on delivering high-quality journalism.

Frank Arthur and Scott Purcell realized early on that content consistency was paramount.

Kelsey and Derrick Ogletree designed Pitchcraft to serve as a liaison between PR consultants and journalists.

The SaaS company bought the business newsletter The Hustle in 2021, and Brad Wolverton is in charge of driving synergies between the two.

Co-founder Joachim Eeckhout explains how Labiotech.eu filled an information gap for Europe's fast-growing biotech scene.

Jim Jacob accidentally stumbled upon a huge market opportunity when he launched Kids Short Stories.

Mia Freedman started Mamamia as a one-person blog and bootstrapped it into a multi-media outlet that reaches 7 million people.

Adam White explains how Front Office Sports grew from a college project into a media powerhouse.

Sarah Peck explains why she didn't chase scale when building her Startup Parent podcast.

Founder Pat Walls discussed how he automated his process so that the site now operates as a sort of flywheel.

CEO Tomiwa Aladekomo walked me through the company’s origin story, explained why he joined in 2018, and outlined its monetization strategy.

The Whiskey Wash capitalized on the rise of craft distilleries and is almost entirely funded through digital advertising.

She eventually grew her audience to over 200,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and email.

Hüseyin Kilic grew Interesting Engineering into a media behemoth with over 15.5 million social media followers.

In 1994, he launched This is True, one of the first email newsletters, and grew it into a thriving business.

The former ThinkProgress editor has over 150,000 signups and at least 7,500 paying subscribers to his newsletter.

The publisher intentionally stayed small, choosing to focus mostly on his website and podcast.

Richard wrote the newsletter in a raw, unfiltered voice; he was an insider who wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers.

The media startup developed a membership model that involves asking the audience what news should be covered.

Jer Staes monetizes his podcast through a mixture of local business advertising and paid memberships.

Codie Sanchez finds interesting ways to make money and then reverse engineers them for her audience.

Patrick Trousdale explains why he partnered with a traditional news brand and how he works with finance influencers.

Mike Shapiro developed a range of ad products and all sorts of unique incentives that allow his network operators to collaborate on selling sponsorships.

The outlet has over 200,000 subscribers to its newsletter, but it still generates significant revenue from its events.

The startup operates almost like a movie studio in how it produces shows.

Dan's growing archive of case studies and advice articles have turned his website into a go-to resource for newsletter operators.

She isn’t just one of the world’s most popular podcasters, she’s also an incredibly innovative media entrepreneur.

The startup devised a unique business model for its newswire service.

He started by consolidating the publications into a single web brand.

He doesn’t bother with traditional media monetization models like advertising or subscriptions.

Its Altea community not only vets potential deals, but also allows members to invest in them.

A 20-year publishing veteran dishes on the strategies that actually sell books.

He specializes in reviewing non-sexy gadgets that sell in high volumes.

The network puts out 10 different shows and is monetized through a mixture of local and national advertisers.

The former Bloomberg reporter is hyper focused on serving an affluent and influential audience.

Smooth Media works with the largest knowledge creators and recently acquired a 30-year-old B2B media outlet.

Josh Weidling launched Digital Tour Bus in 2010 and has since uploaded over 9,000 videos across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Through Jukin Media, Skogmo mastered the art of licensing YouTube videos to media companies and brands. Now he's acquiring media outlets focused on travel.

Pantsuit Politics succeeded by not trying to cater to audiences in coastal cities.

Gotham Ghostwriters founder Dan Gerstein explains the ghostwriting process.

You can’t open up YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram without encountering an influencer who gives advice on how to make and save money.

A spinoff newsletter that gives tech advice has also grown to 1,200 paying members.

He's already published 1,400 episodes since 2020.

CEO Matt Reustle explained the vision behind the network.

Lydia Chavez originally used it as a teaching tool for her journalism students.

His revenue is split pretty evenly between sponsorships and subscriptions.

Its gossipy comments section quickly attracted an audience of bored office workers.

He charges upwards of $15,000 for each sponsored webinar.

What used to be a standard newswire service now sells direction digital subscriptions to a B2B clientele.

A $183,000 Kickstarter campaign provided the seed capital to get it off the ground.