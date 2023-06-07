Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

This week we’re keeping the newsletter relatively simple. I’m bringing you five case studies of incredibly successful media entrepreneurs who bootstrapped their businesses. Let’s jump into it…

Founder Pat Walls discussed how he automated his process so that the site now operates as a sort of flywheel.

Adam White explains how Front Office Sports grew from a college project into a media powerhouse.

Mia Freedman started Mamamia as a one-person blog and bootstrapped it into a multi-media outlet that reaches 7 million people.

Founder Patrick Trousdale explained his growth and monetization strategies.

Jim Jacob accidentally stumbled upon a huge market opportunity when he launched Kids Short Stories.