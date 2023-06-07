5 case studies of successful media entrepreneurs
Let's go deep on what made their ventures so successful
This week we’re keeping the newsletter relatively simple. I’m bringing you five case studies of incredibly successful media entrepreneurs who bootstrapped their businesses. Let’s jump into it…
1. How Starter Story grew to 1.4 million monthly visitors and $500,000 in annual revenue
Founder Pat Walls discussed how he automated his process so that the site now operates as a sort of flywheel.
2. How a college student launched one of the most influential B2B sports media companies
Adam White explains how Front Office Sports grew from a college project into a media powerhouse.
3. How a former Cosmo editor built Australia's largest women-focused media company
Mia Freedman started Mamamia as a one-person blog and bootstrapped it into a multi-media outlet that reaches 7 million people.
4. How investment newsletter The Daily Upside reached 300,000 subscribers
Founder Patrick Trousdale explained his growth and monetization strategies.
5. How a kids-focused podcaster reached 1 million monthly downloads
Jim Jacob accidentally stumbled upon a huge market opportunity when he launched Kids Short Stories.