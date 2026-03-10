Welcome! I’m Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you’ve received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Why TikTok creators keep moving their audiences onto other platforms

A TikTok creator with 1.3 million followers revealed that she's not even making enough money to pay her rent despite generating 360 million views in only 9 months. Her video is a plea for traditional media companies to hire her, but I also think it's an indictment of TikTok, which doesn't properly share revenue with creators. That's why any TikTok creator that achieves any level of success begins moving their followers over to YouTube and other platforms that can actually be monetized. [Elizabetheatsnyc]

Here’s a recent video from another TikTok creator who also complained about having to move her audiences to non-TikTok platforms to properly monetize them. [Jay Reed]

I remember reading a few years ago that TikTok had supposedly revamped its payout system to make it easier for creators to earn revenue, and indeed there are two programs dedicated to revenue sharing.

The first is called the Creator Reward Program and is geared to creators with more than 10,000 followers. It’s not really a true revenue share, since there’s no clearly-spelled-out formula that’s used to determine a payout; instead, this is more of a “bonus” program where TikTok can issue arbitrary payouts based on vague metrics like video “quality.”

The second program is called TikTok Pulse, and this one has a more transparent payout structure where creators are given a percentage of revenue for ads that play after their videos. This program appears to be invite-only though and, as far as I can tell, only includes accounts run by legacy media companies. At the very least, there’s no page on TikTok’s website that clearly spells out how a user can join the program.

Either way, I haven’t spoken to any TikTok creators who receive significant revenue directly from the platform. If your experience has been any different, I’d love to hear from you.

How The Atlantic won ‘tortoise and hare’ race versus digital news start-ups

From Press Gazette:

“When I became editor ten years ago, I was told over and over and over again that the threat to our existence came in the form of Buzzfeed, Vox, Vice, Salon, Slate Mic, Gawker, Huffpost, etc, and that we had to be more like them,” [said Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg.] “It’s a little bit of a tortoise and the hare kind of story. We decided that the only way to get people to pay for your publication was to give them high quality journalism, not commodified journalism. We decided that, in practice, it’s the only thing we wanted to do anyway. It’s very nice when your personal proclivity aligns with the market’s desires.”

One of the impressive things about the Atlantic is that it was playing the same audience scale game as every other 2010s-era social-media-first publisher but managed to see the writing on the wall and pivot hard toward paid subscriptions. The company famously shut down its Atlantic Wire news aggregator and doubled down on quality journalism instead. It avoided installing abusive ad tech, and its leadership recognized that readers would only pay for highly differentiated content they couldn’t get anywhere else. The strategy required both foresight and patience, as it took at least a half decade for the magazine to reach steady profitability.

How a government contractor built a media empire around his niche content

By the time Eric Coffie launched his YouTube channel in 2016, he was already one of the most successful federal government contractors in the US and employed an entire team that specialized in erecting steel buildings. The YouTube channel came out of his frustration of having to repeat the same advice over and over again to those wanting to break into the industry; he figured he could just record some video explainers and send them to people.



But the success of the channel led to him expanding into podcasts, and then before he knew it Eric was operating an entire media company that spanned across video, podcasts, online courses, coaching, events, and even a paid community.



In a recent interview, Eric explained how he found an audience by going extremely niche and why he wants to shut down most of his media revenue streams so he can regrow his contracting business. [Simon Owens]

Disney Needs Its Next Hit Franchise. Can Pixar’s Reluctant Leader Deliver?

In a movie industry dominated by franchises, Pixar long stood out as a studio capable of consistently producing original hit films. But after a string of recent box-office disappointments, it has begun placing greater emphasis on churning out sequels. [WSJ]

Along Came an Influencer: How America’s Bestselling Writer Became MrBeast’s Co-Author

James Patterson is less an author and more of a branded book production agency. He not only employs an army of "collaborators" who do most of the writing for his books, but he also regularly enters co-author partnerships with other famous people in an effort to cross-pollinate audiences and boost sales. Even his fans admit he's not a great writer — they instead admire him for his consistency in delivering plot-heavy thrillers that go down easy. [Bloomberg]

(BTW, I used a gift link so you can access that article for free.)

How YouTubers are optimizing their videos for TV viewing